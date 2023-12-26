Submit a mural design to Augusta’s 5th Street Mural Festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Greater Augusta Arts Council is asking local artists to submit mural proposals for a new mural festival in downtown Augusta.

The murals will measure three feet high, and either 10 or 20 feet wide and will sit side by side on abutments lining both sides of 5th Street between Reynolds Street and the 5th Street Freedom Pedestrian Bridge. The murals will be facing inward to 5th Street.

Painting the murals will take place all at the same time, as part of a festive celebration of mural arts. The public will be invited to watch artists while they work.

There is no required theme to the murals and a variety of creative designs is desired, but there will be one 40-foot-long wall section reserved for a mural that celebrates Women in the Military. Artists are welcome to apply with multiple mural designs. Each design will be scored separately.

The submission deadline is Feb. 20, 2024.

The installation will be held from Apr. 20-27, 2024.

Interested artists can learn more on the council’s website.

