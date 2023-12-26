South Carolina tops the list as fastest-growing state

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show South Carolina is the top state in percentage population growth.

The statistics show the Palmetto State grew 1.7 percent to a population of 5.37 million from 2022 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Georgia reached a new population threshold as the state’s population exceeded 11 million people in 2023, increasing by 116,077 to a total population of 11,029,227.

The South as a whole — the nation’s most populous region — accounted for 87% of the nation’s growth in 2023, as the region added over 1.4 million residents for a total population of 130,125,290.

The South is the only region to have maintained population growth throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Census Bureau.

The growth in 2023 can largely be attributed to the region’s migration patterns as 706,266 people were added via net domestic migration, while net international migration contributed almost 500,000 to the total.

It comes amid a national pattern of population trends returning to pre-pandemic norms. The number of annual deaths decreased last year and migration reverted to patterns not seen since before 2020.

The nation gained more than 1.6 million people this past year, growing by 0.5% to 334,914,895. More states experienced population growth in 2023 than in any year since the start of the pandemic.

This year’s national population growth is still historically low but is a slight uptick from the 0.4% increase in 2022 and the 0.2% increase in 2021.

After two consecutive years of decline, the population in the Midwest had a moderate gain of 0.2%, or just over 126,000 residents.

The West also expanded, with 137,299 people added to the region, slightly lower than the 157,480 people added in 2022.

The Northeast’s population declined in 2023, down 43,330, but the loss was considerably smaller than the 216,576 decline in 2022 or the 187,054 decline in 2021, reflecting substantially less outmigration to other regions.

In 2023, more states gained population than since the start of the pandemic. At the state level, 42 states and the District of Columbia had an increase in population, up from 31 states and the District of Columbia in 2022 and 34 states in 2021.

As more states see growth, that growth is no longer concentrated in only a few states. For example, four Southern states — Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia — accounted for 93% of the nation’s population growth in 2022, but only 67% in 2023.

Texas experienced the largest numeric change in the nation, adding 473,453 people, followed by Florida, which added 365,205 residents.

