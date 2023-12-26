Shepeard blood center offers free movie tickets to donors

Submit Photos/Videos
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is providing free movie tickets to all blood donors from Tuesday until Saturday.

Donors can give at any fixed site or mobile drive.

The pass can be used at any local theater to see any movie, including the recently released movies The Color Purple, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Ferrari.

The blood center is launching the promotion at a challenging time for blood centers.

MORE | Santa Claus makes special visit to CHOG patients

“It’s difficult to find the time to donate blood around the holidays, so we typically see fewer blood donations,” says Shepeard CEO Benjamin Prijatel. “However, we also see a big surge in the need for blood products right after the New Year. In past years, we’ve not had enough blood to provide our hospital with what they need.”

In addition to the free movie ticket, donors will also receive a Shepeard beanie and points to redeem for gift cards at Shepeard’s online store.

Donors can visit shepeardblood.org to skip the line and clicking on QuickPass to answer their questions.

A complete list of drives to donate at can be found of the Shepeard Community Blood Center’s website.

