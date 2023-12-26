Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle killed the latest pedestrian in a long list of them to die this year in Augusta crashes, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Pedestrian Seanque L. Hester, 43, died on Christmas Day at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The Georgia State Patrol said Wednesday that it’s investigating the crash, which happened at 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Preliminary findings revealed a marked Richmond County patrol car was traveling north on Meadowbrook when “a pedestrian stepped into the roadway,” according to GSP.

“The patrol car struck the pedestrian who succumbed to his injuries on scene,” GSP said Wednesday.

Bowen said an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the full crash report hasn’t been submitted yet.

With the loss of Hester, pedestrian deaths in Richmond County have now risen 150% in a year .

Hester became at least the 20th pedestrian death in Richmond County for 2023. Last year, that number was eight.

Figures show 60% of those deaths happened in the 30906 ZIP code. Hotspots for pedestrian deaths include Gordon Highway, Peach Orchard Road and Mike Padgett Highway.

“It’s scary. It’s something we weren’t expecting and it’s happening all the time. We’re getting pedestrians struck. It’s very alarming,” Bowen told News 12 a few days ago.

It’s not just a problem on the Georgia side of the Savannah River.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians according to a recent 2023 report from Insurance Comparison.

