Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pedestrian killed by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office patrol car

By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office vehicle killed the latest pedestrian in a long list of them to die this year in Augusta crashes, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Pedestrian Seanque L. Hester, 43, died on Christmas Day at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

The Georgia State Patrol said Wednesday that it’s investigating the crash, which happened at 10:40 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Preliminary findings revealed a marked Richmond County patrol car was traveling north on Meadowbrook when “a pedestrian stepped into the roadway,” according to GSP.

“The patrol car struck the pedestrian who succumbed to his injuries on scene,” GSP said Wednesday.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Bowen said an autopsy has been scheduled.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the full crash report hasn’t been submitted yet.

With the loss of Hester, pedestrian deaths in Richmond County have now risen 150% in a year.

Hester became at least the 20th pedestrian death in Richmond County for 2023. Last year, that number was eight.

Figures show 60% of those deaths happened in the 30906 ZIP code. Hotspots for pedestrian deaths include Gordon Highway, Peach Orchard Road and Mike Padgett Highway.

“It’s scary. It’s something we weren’t expecting and it’s happening all the time. We’re getting pedestrians struck. It’s very alarming,” Bowen told News 12 a few days ago.

It’s not just a problem on the Georgia side of the Savannah River.

South Carolina ranked fourth for the deadliest state in the nation for pedestrians according to a recent 2023 report from Insurance Comparison.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Jordan Fowler
Mom charged in connection with Belvedere baby’s death
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Becky Hill
Augusta co-author pulls Murdaugh book, accuses clerk of plagiarism

Latest News

Patrick Clayton
Former chief announces candidacy for Columbia County sheriff
A new billboard for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s “Highways or Dieways”...
S.C. brings back ‘Highways or Dieways’ safety campaign
Melissa Aguilar
New details in case of Orangeburg County woman missing for months
The Chat GPT app hit the Apple app store in the spring and launched for Android devices later...
What the Tech: Chat GPT is the App of the Year