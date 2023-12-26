Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg hospital patient’s family gets $900K payout

The suit alleges the hospital and its staff were negligent and put a catheter in the wrong place, ultimately causing his death.
By Katie Kamin
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina family got hundreds of thousands of dollars in a payout after a lawsuit argued a man died just weeks after going to the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and getting treatment.

The suit alleges the hospital and its staff were negligent and put a catheter in the wrong place, ultimately causing his death.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

In the weeks before Irvin Kenly’s death, he suffered from a stroke, paralysis, seizures, a heart attack and other medical issues, as well as numerous painful treatments and procedures, the lawsuit argues. His family blames the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg and one of its doctors, and now the family has received a $900,000 payout.

In November of 2017, Kenly went to Regional Medical Center or RMC with nausea and abdominal pain and was found to have diabetic ketoacidosis. At the direction of the doctor, a nurse tried to put a central line or catheter into Kenly’s external jugular vein, the suit states.

After they tried this multiple times unsuccessfully, the central line was placed incorrectly into an artery, according to the lawsuit.

Staff at RMC didn’t recognize the error and it was their negligence, inaction and deviation from normal standards of care that caused Kenly’s strokes and ultimately his death, the suit argues.

The lawsuit also alleges as a result of Kenly’s suffering and death, his surviving children should also be compensated because of their pain, grief and emotional distress.

The family sued the hospital and the doctor for medical malpractice, gross negligence and wrongful death in August of 2019. Kenly was 27 when he died, and the family got the payout in November.

The hospital has not yet returned a request for comment.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
With latest crash, Augusta pedestrian deaths rise 150%
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County slaying victim identified; suspect on the run
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Don’t say goodbye yet: Ruth’s signs new 5-year lease

Latest News

Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
Tyler Smith
‘He’s my heart’: Slain 19-year-old’s mom speaks out
‘He’s my heart’: Slain 19-year-old’s mom speaks out
Jamilla Smith
Jamilla Smith’s last plea for help: What 911 operator heard
South Carolina welcome sign
Local businesses boom as South Carolina becomes fastest-growing state