Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Numbers drawn for $638 million Powerball jackpot on Christmas

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - On Christmas, the winning numbers for the $638 million Powerball jackpot were drawn. It is the fourth Powerball jackpot to reach more than half a billion dollars this year, according to a news release.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

The jackpot’s cash value is $321.1 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. This last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 31 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken Co. Christmas Eve shooting victim ID’d; suspect on the run
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
21-year-old killed in motorcycle crash at I-20, I-520
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Fatal Christmas Eve shooting on Boykin Road
2 dead after Christmas Day shootings in Augusta, Jackson
Roger Brabham Sr.
Suspect in custody following fatal Saturday night shooting in Allendale

Latest News

Shepeard Community Blood Center drive.
Shepeard blood center offers free movie tickets to donors
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt
The Kirkley Family celebrates Christmas at home in Lancaster, South Carolina, after spending...
SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU