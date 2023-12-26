Submit Photos/Videos
Mom charged in connection to Belvedere baby’s death

By Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Belvedere woman has been charged in connection to the death of her nearly 2-month-old daughter, who died in October.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Oct. 15 death.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Charlotte Fowler died at one month and 25 days old at her home at 5 Rita Court.

Jordan Fowler was charged on Dec. 14 with unlawful neglect of a child.

Arrest warrants from the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office explain that, between Aug. 20 and Oct. 15, Jordan did place Charlotte in an “unreasonable risk of harm or did cause to be done unlawfully or maliciously bodily harm to the minor child by forcibly squeezing and shaking the child.”

The arrest warrants say Charlotte suffered from multiple right rib fractures and other injuries were identified during an autopsy.

Ables says the pathology analysis has not revealed the final cause of death.

The obituary says Charlotte Dreya Fowler was the daughter of Jordan Fowler. The graveside service was on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office and SLED for more information.

