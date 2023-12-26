Holiday travel continues with rising gas prices in Ga., S.C.

Conditions were mostly nice this year for travelers flying ahead of and on Christmas, but some naughty disruptions again plagued those flying with Southwest Airlines.

Auto club AAA predicted that between Saturday and New Year’s Day, 115 million people in the U.S. would travel at least 50 miles from home by air or car. That’s up 2% from last year.

Most of those travelers are driving.

In Georgia and South Carolina, they’re paying slightly more for gas than they would have a week ago.

The average price Tuesday in Georgia is $3 per gallon, up from $2.98 a week ago and $2.79 a month ago. In Augusta, prices are averaging $2.97 on Tuesday, up from $2.96 a week ago.

In South Carolina, prices are averaging $2.87 on Tuesday, up from $2.82 a week ago. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, prices are averaging $2.89, up from $2.88 a week ago.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

For at least a few more hours, construction-related lane closures will be suspended on Georgia interstates. The state typically does this as a courtesy for holiday travelers, but the suspension ends at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

If you plan on celebrating the holidays and have too much alcohol, there’s a way for you and your vehicle to make it home safely. AAA will offer its “Tow To Go” program up until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.

You’ll receive a free ride with your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The program service is available in Georgia but not South Carolina.

Those in need of assistance can call 855-286-9246.

In the air

For the millions of Americans flying, Christmas morning put a bow on a relatively smooth weekend.

Only 157 flights within, into or out of the U.S. had been canceled and 2,111 were delayed as of late afternoon on Monday, according to the tracking website FlightAware.

A good many CSRA fliers will be passing through Atlanta’s airport.

Holiday travelers looking to get back home packed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport the day after Christmas.

The halls of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are decked with travelers on the day after Christmas.

The airport was filled with people looking to get back home from the Christmas festivities. The security lines extended well past the atrium and into the baggage claim area, leaving many passengers frustrated. An airport representative said the busiest period of the day was between 5 and 10 a.m.

Nick Nieuwhof was in Atlanta visiting family for the holiday, and he made sure he left extra early for the plane ride home to Detroit.

“I left my house at 4 this morning to try to get here, so definitely have to get here early for Atlanta,” he said.

One couple was returning to San Diego.

“We just celebrated our one-year anniversary. We just moved in together. Now it’s the quintessential visit with the parents for Christmas,” they said.

“It always helps to be a little more patient and understand that everybody is having that same kind of stress, and it doesn’t make it any better when you’re freaking out, because we’re all in a line,” they said.

As of 11:30 a.m., the Atlanta airport had 262 delays and two cancellations. Air travel nationwide has been relatively smooth, much better so far compared to last year’s holiday meltdown.

For this holiday season, U.S. airlines prepared for massive waves of travelers by hiring thousands of pilots, flight attendants and other workers — in an effort to avoid the delays and cancellations that marred travel in 2022, culminating with the Southwest Airlines debacle that stranded more than 2 million people.

Still, Southwest experienced hiccups again over the weekend, with 2% of the airline’s flights canceled Monday and 16% delayed.

On Saturday and Sunday, Southwest canceled 426 flights and delayed 2,689 flights, FlightAware data showed.

More than 2.6 million people were screened by the Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, according to TSA records. Data from the weekend is yet to be released.

The busiest days on the road were predicted to be Saturday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 28, according to transportation data provider INRIX.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.