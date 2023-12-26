‘He’s my heart’: Slain 19-year-old’s mom speaks out

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Weeks after 19-year-old Tyler Smith was shot and killed on Telfair Street, his mom sat with News 12 to share his story.

Smith was shot at least once inside a house on the street, according to authorities.

He died two weeks before Christmas and now his mom, Tracy Hawthorne, is left to mourn her son’s death instead of spending the holidays with him.

“Tyler, he’s my heart. He’s far from being perfect but he was mine,” said Hawthorne. “I brought him into this world. Nobody has the right to take him, but they did. This is the worst feeling that a mother can go through.”

There have been no charges in her son’s murder yet. 34-year-old Michael Jason Mims is wanted in connection to Smith’s murder.

Micheal Mims (WRDW)

“They do need to put the guns down,” Nobody has the right to take nobody’s life,” said Hawthorne. “I just want justice for Tyler. I just want the man caught. Maybe that’ll ease my son’s pain, but it ain’t gone ease mine.”

Half of Hawthorne’s heart is forever shattered.

“He was a part of me. He took a part of me. I wish I could have protected him but I couldn’t because I would have took that bullet for him,” she said.

The moment her son took his last breath is one that will always stand still for Hawthorne.

“He took my baby away,” said Hawthorne. “No he wasn’t perfect, but he was mine.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.