Ga. agency gets safety funds amid outbreak of traffic deaths
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health received nearly $2.5 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to prevent traffic fatalities in the state.
The agency says traffic deaths increased 8% in 2021 to the highest levels in the past decade; data showed that nearly half of those deaths were people who weren’t wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
Richmond County has seen its share of those traffic fatalities, including just in the past few days:
- A 43-year-old pedestrian was killed on Christmas Day when he was hit by a vehicle at Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue.
- A 21-year-old motorcyclist from Fort Eisenhower died Saturday in a crash at the Interstate 20 westbound flyover ramp to eastbound I-520.
- A 65-year-old North Augusta woman died Wednesday in a crash with an 18-wheeler carrying logs on Gordon Highway at Tubman Home Road.
- A pair of separate accidents Dec. 14 claimed two lives in Augusta – one at Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway and one on westbound I-520 at Wheeler Road.
- A 58-year-old man died Dec. 13, nearly two weeks after his car slammed into a home on Meadowbrook Drive in Augusta. That crash was just about a block away from the Christmas Day pedestrian death.
DPH got the money to fund these programs handing out child safety seats to people in need, processing emergency room visit data, analyzing crash statistics, and helping senior drivers “help maintain their mobility, their mental and physical acuity, and their lifestyle as they age.”
“These grant dollars provide safety equipment, education and contribute to a safer roadway system for Georgians and everyone who travels through the state,” said Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey.
