Ga. agency gets safety funds amid outbreak of traffic deaths

Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health received nearly $2.5 million from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to prevent traffic fatalities in the state.

The agency says traffic deaths increased 8% in 2021 to the highest levels in the past decade; data showed that nearly half of those deaths were people who weren’t wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Richmond County has seen its share of those traffic fatalities, including just in the past few days:

DPH got the money to fund these programs handing out child safety seats to people in need, processing emergency room visit data, analyzing crash statistics, and helping senior drivers “help maintain their mobility, their mental and physical acuity, and their lifestyle as they age.”

“These grant dollars provide safety equipment, education and contribute to a safer roadway system for Georgians and everyone who travels through the state,” said Georgia DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey.

