Deadly holiday: Shootings kill 4 in CSRA on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a deadly holiday weekend across the CSRA with two people shot dead on Christmas Eve and two more killed on Christmas Day.

The Christmas Day shootings included one in Aiken County that claimed the life of Willie Trotty, 37, of Jackson, in the 200 block of Plantation Road.

And in Augusta, Steve Luke 36, was killed in the 2300 block of Boykin Road.

The day before, a 29-year-old man was killed on Squire Street in Aiken and a woman was shot dead near Hay Street and Razor Road in Allendale .

Meanwhile, the missing-person case of Jamilla Smith in Aiken County was upgraded to a murder case .

In Aiken County

A suspect has been taken into custody after a fatal shooting on Christmas Day in the 200 block of Plantation Road, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The suspect, Jean Pierre Washington, 26, of Jackson, was identified by witnesses and taken into custody immediately, authorities say.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Willie Trotty, 37, of Jackson.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m.

It was reported that this incident stems from an argument between the victim and Washington, officials say.

Washington was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he is expected to be charged with manslaughter and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, authorities say.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

Trotty was pronounced dead on the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The coroner’s office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

In Richmond County

A man died after a shooting on Christmas Eve night on the 2300 block of Boykin Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, has been identified as the victim.

The coroner’s office says the shooting happened at 11:41 p.m.

Luke was shot as least one time and transported to Wellstar MCG. He was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Day.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

The killings are the latest in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

