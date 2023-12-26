Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain possible today. A few storms can’t be ruled out. Cooler temperatures return heading into the weekend.
Merry Christmas! It's looking like a soggy night across the CSRA with the chance for storms through early Tuesday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our next front slowly pushes through the region today. Drier and cooler temperatures return by Thursday as high pressure moves back into the region.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible as a cold front moves through the region today. Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look lower by Wednesday, but we could see dense fog form early with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 60s for one more day.

Temperatures begin to cool off by Thursday back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. It also looks to get breezy Friday with gusts over 20 mph possible. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Christmas Eve shooting on Boykin Road
2 dead after Christmas Day shootings in Augusta, Jackson
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken Co. Christmas Eve shooting victim ID’d; suspect on the run
Ruth’s Family Restaurant
Don’t say goodbye yet: Ruth’s signs new 5-year lease
Roger Brabham Sr.
Suspect in custody following fatal Saturday night shooting in Allendale

Latest News

Merry Christmas! It's looking like a soggy night across the CSRA with the chance for storms...
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
TRACKING RAIN ON CHRISTMAS
Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
TRACKING RAIN ON CHRISTMAS
Mikel's 11:00 PM Forecast - 12/23/23 - Wet Christmas
Dreaming of a "Wet" Christmas?
12/23/2023 Saturday Morning Weather Update