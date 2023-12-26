Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our next front slowly pushes through the region today. Drier and cooler temperatures return by Thursday as high pressure moves back into the region.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible as a cold front moves through the region today. Severe weather is not expected, but a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east-northeast generally less than 10 mph.

Rain chances look lower by Wednesday, but we could see dense fog form early with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 60s for one more day.

Temperatures begin to cool off by Thursday back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. It also looks to get breezy Friday with gusts over 20 mph possible. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.