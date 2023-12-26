Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain and fog will be possible tonight as our next front slowly pushes through the region. Cooler temperatures return Thursday as high pressure moves back into the region. Looking dry for News Year’s Eve plans.

Scattered showers will be possible this evening into tonight as a cold front moves through the region. As rain exits late tonight, we will likely see dense fog form in its wake. Be safe on the roadways tonight - visibility less than a half mile is possible. Overnight temperatures will hover in the mid-50s for most of the CSRA.

Foggy start Wednesday should turn to mostly cloudy skies through most of the day. Looking to stay dry Wednesday as weak high pressure builds into the region. Highs will be in the mid-60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures begin to cool off some by Thursday with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs near 60 under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

A weak front will pass through Friday bringing chilly temps and breezy conditions. Lows Friday morning will be in the mid-30s and afternoon highs will stay in the low 50s. Gusts up to 30 mph are possible Friday with sustained winds out of the west between 15-20 mph.

Mostly sunny this weekend with morning lows near freezing in the low 30s and highs in the low to mid-50s. Winds look to stay elevated out of the west between 10-15 mph Saturday and Sunday. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Use extra caution on roadways tonight. Dense fog will be possible overnight into early Wednesday. (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.