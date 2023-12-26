Baby death investigated as homicide in Belvedere

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning details of a homicide investigation into the death of a nearly 2-month-old girl in Belvedere.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the Oct. 15 death.

According to Coroner Darryl Ables, Charlotte Fowler died at one month and 25 days old at 5 Rita Court.

Ables says the pathology analysis has not revealed the final cause of death.

The obituary says Charlotte Dreya Fowler was the daughter of Jordan Fowler. The graveside service was on Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office and SLED for more information.

