43-year-old pedestrian killed in Christmas crash on Meadowbrook Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 43-year-old has been identified as the victim of a pedestrian death that occurred on Christmas Day in Augusta, according to authorities.

The Coroner’s Office is investigating the death that occurred on Meadowbrook Drive and Bullock Avenue on Monday evening.

The victim, Seanque L. Hester, 43, of Augusta was struck by a vehicle on Meadowbrook Drive and pronounced dead on the scene at 10:55 p.m., authorities say.

The Coroner’s Office reports an autopsy has been scheduled.

Hester is the third person to die on Christmas Day, the first deaths were after shooting incidents in Jackson and Augusta.

Christmas Eve shootings...

The two shootings follow two other South Carolina shootings that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Squire Street that left a 29-year-old man dead .

The Allendale Police Department also reported that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Saturday night .

The killings are the latest in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

