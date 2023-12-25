SC family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - In time to be home for the holidays, Briar Kirkley graduated the NICU after 180 days.

He was born on March 6, 2023, at two pounds and nine ounces. He arrived 14 weeks before his due date.

“Seeing something so small, so tiny, and just in this little clear box you can see through, all these machines and cords and buttons and just everything. It was just, it was a surprise. And it was very it was hard to swallow,” father Brad Kirkley said.

For a full two weeks, his parents could not hold or even touch him at the Piedmont Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Rock Hill.

“It was very tough to see, you know, your child in a situation like that knowing you can’t pick them up,” Kirkley said. “You can’t do anything. At that point, you’re helpless in a lot of ways.”

Briar’s doctor told his parents to buckle up for a long road.

“She said, ‘Listen, it’s gonna be a roller coaster. You’re gonna take two steps forward, and you’re gonna take four steps back; you’re gonna take three steps forward, four steps back,’ and that’s exactly what happened,” Kirkley said.

Briar Kirkley home for the holidays after 180 days in the NICU. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

Briar was born with a congenital heart defect and developed a chronic lung disease and pulmonary hypertension. He also had to go on nitric oxide and had two respiratory illnesses and two urinary tract infections.

“It was hard coming home without him. It was, it was very emotional. It was hard not being able to hold him for two weeks. Just felt helpless. Like we’d go in there, we couldn’t hold him. You know, we couldn’t touch him or anything like that. We just kind of was there, just sitting there,” mother Stacey said.

Briar surpassed 100 days in the NICU before being transferred to Levine Children’s Hospital.

“I felt like we were gonna live there, that we were going to celebrate his first birthday at the NICU,” Stacey said, “I ended up being in like a whole family thing. We all [would] go on the weekends.”

But in September, they received the news they had waited for since March; Briar was finally coming home after 180 days.

South Carolina-born-Briar Kirkley graduated from the NICU after 180 days. (Credit: The Kirkley Family)

“Our faith got us through a lot. It humbled us in a lot of ways, definitely made us closer as a couple, as a family, you know, to enjoy our time together a lot more than what we did before,” Stacey explained.

Those are lessons Briar’s parents hope to share with others this Christmas.

“Your circumstances you’re in now is not going to define you. Day by day, you know, keep your faith,” Brad said.

Stacey said she feels it is her mission to help other families in the NICU.

“I’ve really tried to reach out to moms who are in the NICU because, you know, it feels so lonely in those days,” she said, “His story is a story of hope for other people. So they can get through the days that seem like they’re never going to stop.”

South Carolina family celebrates Christmas at home after 180 days in the NICU. (Credit: WBTV/ClaireKopsky)

