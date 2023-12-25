Santa Claus makes special visit to CHOG patients

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Santa Claus made a special visit to children at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia on Christmas Day.

Santa made his rounds at CHOG, visiting patients like 3-year-old Christian Norris, who couldn’t be home for Christmas.

Christian received a large stuffed bear, a smaller stuffed animal, and a wrapped Christmas present.

Christian’s mother, Charlene, says it meant a lot to her that Santa took the time to visit.

“There’s joy for the children in times like this when they don’t understand anything. They don’t understand why this is happening to them,” she said. “Just to see them smile and just to know that Christmas isn’t all about gifts at home. People came out to make sure that he had a Christmas, even if he was in the hospital.”

On Christmas Eve, Christian’s stomach began expanding and he started dry heaving. Not knowing what was wrong, Charlene brought him to the emergency room at CHOG.

Charlene says doctors are still working to determine what’s causing the problem, but they have ruled out a cancerous tumor.

“Believe it or not, I was a patient as a child here years ago under the old Medical College of Georgia,” said Charlene. “I’m a cardiac patient myself. Being here as a child and then being here as a parent with a child (in the hospital), it makes you more grateful that we didn’t have to go far.”

“We are grateful to have this hospital here,” said Norris.

