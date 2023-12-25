AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you would like to volunteer this Christmas, join the Golden Harvest Food Bank food drive to make sure those in need get a meal this holiday season.

If you’ve watched our newscasts lately, you know there’s a huge need for food, toys, and other items this Christmas.

Golden Harvest Food Bank is making sure the hungry are getting a meal this holiday season.

We were there while volunteers helped prep “breakfast for lunch.”

Golden Harvest Food Bank feeds those in need on Christmas (WRDW/WAGT)

They mixed cheesy eggs, stacked grits, and gave the dining area a bit of holiday spirit for people who sat down with a plate.

While The Master’s Table sees men, women and children come through its doors regularly those who work here say this time of year is busy but festive.

Ladonna Doleman, kitchen manager,” says, “Today will be special because it’s coming up on Christmas, we’re going to be playing Christmas music. The atmosphere is going to be bubbly. The volunteers come in, and they bring that spirit of wanting to give, that humbleness and wanting to help. It saturates the building.”

The Master’s Table Soup Kitchen on Fenwick Street in downtown Augusta will be open through Christmas Day.

They say if you’d like to help in some way they always need volunteers or donations to the food bank.

