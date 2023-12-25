Get home safely during the holidays with ‘Tow To Go’
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you plan on celebrating the holidays and have too much alcohol, there’s a way for you and your vehicle to make it home safely.
Triple A will offer its “Tow To Go” program up until Jan. 2 at 6 a.m.
You’ll receive a free ride with your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
The program service is available in Georgia but not South Carolina.
Those in need of assistance, please call 855-286-9246.
To learn more, head to Triple A’s website.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.