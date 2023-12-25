Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region has kept us dry through Christmas Eve. Next chance for rain shows up Christmas Day.

A wet Christmas looks to be on tap for the CSRA with higher rain chances in the afternoon and evening hours. (WRDW)

Our next system shows up Monday (Christmas) bringing us rainfall through the day into Tuesday. Rain totals over an inch look possible across the CSRA. Isolated locations could pick up 2″+. Temperatures Christmas Day will be near 50 around sunrise and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. It will be breezy at times Monday with winds out of the east-southeast between 8-15 mph. Scattered to numerous showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday morning. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well.

Rain is expected Christmas and Boxing Day with above average highs. A few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out as well. (WRDW)

Rain will be around through at least the first half of Tuesday with improving conditions later in the day as a cold front pushes through the region. Highs on Tuesday will be mid to upper 60s. Rain chances look lower by Wednesday, but we could see dense fog form early with afternoon highs climbing into the mid 60s for one more day. Temperatures begin to cool off by Thursday back into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

