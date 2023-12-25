Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

California police seek suspect in the hit-and-run deaths of 2 young siblings

Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that...
Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in a California community are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two young brothers on Friday.

Police responded to a reported traffic collision at an intersection in Antioch around 11:30 p.m., the Antioch Police Department said in a statement.

Officers arrived at the scene of an accident involving two vehicles, including one carrying two boys, aged 12 and 13.

The boys were transported by ambulance to area hospitals but died of their injuries, police said.

The driver of one of the vehicles fled on foot, police said.

“It appears speed and reckless driving were factors in this incident,” the police statement said.

A witness reported seeing a black SUV speed past. He heard a crash and went to the scene, where he found the driver of the car that apparently was hit by the SUV, KGO-TV reported.

The witness said he helped the man, believed to be the father of the two boys, remove one of them from his car.

The Antioch police asked members of the public with any information to contact the department.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Shooting in Aiken County leaves 1 dead, suspect on the run
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
21-year-old killed in motorcycle crash at I-20, I-520
Roger Brabham Sr.
Suspect in custody following fatal Saturday night shooting in Allendale
Sharise Nicole Sims
Warrants allege 10-year-old shot brother; mom charged
From left: Jamilla Shanae’ Smith and Daniel Harmon
Murder charge added in missing Aiken County mom’s case

Latest News

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Christmas Eve shooting in Aiken Co. victim ID’d; suspect on the run
Britain's King Charles III poses for a photo, during the recording of his Christmas message at...
King Charles III’s annual Christmas message to include sustainable touches
Civilian deaths are mounting in Gaza. (CNN, ROYAL JORDANIAN FORCES, @ISRAELIPM_HEB VIA X,...
Gaza aid distribution interrupted by chaos, gunfire
Jonas, a 17-year-old with developmental disabilities, is facing deportation back to Haiti,...
‘You won’t take my son’: Mom fights to keep adopted son from being deported