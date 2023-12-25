36-year-old dead after Christmas Eve shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has died after a shooting on Christmas Eve night on the 2300 block of Boykin Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, has been identified as the victim.

The coroner’s office says the shooting happened at 11:41 p.m.

Luke was shot as lease one time and transported to Wellstar MCG. He was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Day.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

