2 dead after Christmas Day shootings in Augusta, Jackson

Fatal Christmas Eve shooting on Boykin Road
Fatal Christmas Eve shooting on Boykin Road(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two men have died on Christmas Day after shootings in Richmond and Aiken counties.

A 37-year-old man has died after a Christmas Day shooting on the 200 block of Plantation Road, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office has identified the victim as Willie Trotty of Jackson.

According to officials, the shooting happened at 5:36 p.m.

Trotty was pronounced dead on scene from multiple gunshot wounds. He will be autopsied in Newberry.

The coroner’s office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

In Richmond County...

A man has died after a shooting on Christmas Eve night on the 2300 block of Boykin Road.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Steve Luke 36, has been identified as the victim.

The coroner’s office says the shooting happened at 11:41 p.m.

Luke was shot as lease one time and transported to Wellstar MCG. He was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Christmas Day.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Christmas Eve shootings...

The two shootings follow two other South Carolina shootings that occurred on Christmas Eve.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Squire Street that left a 29-year-old man dead.

The Allendale Police Department also reported that one person is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting on Saturday night.

The killings are the latest in an outbreak of violent crime that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in the past year and a half.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

