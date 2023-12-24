Warrants reveal 10-year-old shot older brother with handgun, local mom charged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother has been charged on two counts after her 10-year-old son shot his older brother with her unattended handgun.

On Wednesday, December 20, 34-year-old Sharise Nicole Sims was arrested for two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Arrest warrants requested by News 12 26 reveal that on the same day at 12:40 p.m., at her apartment on Murphey Street, Sims committed ‘criminal negligence’ by causing cruel mental pain to both her sons and cruel physical pain to her 13-year-old son.

The warrant goes on to say Sims is accused of knowingly leaving her purse unattended in the living room, where her son had been caught playing with a handgun inside on a separate day.

The warrant then says the 10-year-old son of the 34-year-old, retrieved the firearm and shot his 13-year-old brother in the chest.

While the condition of the 13-year-old is unknown at this time, News 12 26 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

