Don’t say goodbye yet: Ruth’s Family Restaurant announces new 5-year lease

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ruth’s Family Restaurant announced this weekend they will be staying open for at least another five years.

On Saturday, December 23, just before 3 p.m., Ruth’s Family Restaurant posted to its Facebook page they were granted a new five-year lease and will continue to remain open, ‘business as usual’.

This comes after some initial heartbreak to regulars when the restaurant announced back in mid-November that they would be closing their doors on December 30, this year.

According to the Facebook post, the restaurant will now be managed by Dianna Davis, who has worked at Ruth’s as a server for 13 years, and her husband Vernon.

