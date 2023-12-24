Local veteran helps to keep others warm through the holidays

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s one man in the area who once served our country and is now choosing to continue to serve those in need in the CSRA.

Kenny Frame dreamed about being in the military, “I grew up, loving to serve, serve people volunteering where I could and led me to the military,” said Frame.

He served for eight and a half years, being deployed to Afghanistan and Korea, but a shoulder injury sidelined him.

“My whole thing went from me thinking I was doing 20, going all the way to retirement to them telling me I couldn’t do my job anymore,” he said. “I was being medically discharged in the course of like, three months.”

He was lost, “I went from I’m in long haul to what do I do now?”

Another dream he had, soon allowed him to serve differently. He founded Housing Our Homeless Vets.

“I just woke up and this is what I’m doing. This is what I need to do. This is what’s going to happen. And so it’s been boots on the ground and running ever since,” he said.

He was able to go from lost to found, but he knows that’s not the case for all.

“Especially seeing other people that I served with, get out and not have the same fate,” said Frame.

His organization now goes to the streets and gives out food, water, and clothes to whoever needs it.

He serves as a middleman for vets to get the resources they need, because he knows coming back from war isn’t easy.

“I think every person has issue with what happens during deployments. I mean, you see people, your brothers and sisters, people that you’re living with. People are dying in front of you and it’s just mentally hard to deal with,” he said.

His long-term goal is to create tiny home communities for veterans to give them a home with others who share the same experiences.

On Christmas day, Housing Our Homeless Vets will have their Winter Warmth Program where they’ll give out coats, gloves, socks and food to anyone who needs it. They’ve been doing this for three years. Last year was their biggest with handing out more than 150 coats and this year they’ll look to do even more.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.