1 dead after motorcycle accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person has died following a single-motorcycle accident on I-20 westbound.

On Saturday, December 23, at 3:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with injuries at the I-20 westbound flyover ramp to I-520 Eastbound.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Caleb Lee says Deputies located a single motorcycle accident where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the motorcyclist driver lost control after going too fast, failing to maintain the lane.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the cyclist as 21-year-old Jonathan Campbell from Ft. Eisenhower, and say Campbell struck the wall of the exit ramp while driving too fast.

