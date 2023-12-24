Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after motorcycle accident on I-20 exit ramp to I-520

Two people were killed in a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Walton County.
Two people were killed in a motorcycle versus SUV accident in Walton County.(mgn)
By Craig Allison
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that one person has died following a single-motorcycle accident on I-20 westbound.

On Saturday, December 23, at 3:53 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident with injuries at the I-20 westbound flyover ramp to I-520 Eastbound.

Upon arrival, Sgt. Caleb Lee says Deputies located a single motorcycle accident where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the motorcyclist driver lost control after going too fast, failing to maintain the lane. 

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified the cyclist as 21-year-old Jonathan Campbell from Ft. Eisenhower, and say Campbell struck the wall of the exit ramp while driving too fast.

News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information develops.

