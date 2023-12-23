ZayDay Foundation donates to children’s hospital in son’s honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, toys were donated to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

It’s part of an annual tradition started by the ZayDay Foundation aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during Christmas.

The foundation is named after Zayden Wright. Zayden was a former patient of the hospital who died in 2018.

“It’s important because there are a lot of kids still in the hospital, and they can’t go out Christmas shopping. They can’t be at home. This brings a little joy to them and makes them happy,” said Zack Wright, Zayden’s dad.

This was the family’s fifth year donating to the hospital.

