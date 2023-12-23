Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

ZayDay Foundation donates to children’s hospital in son’s honor

The foundation is named after Zayden Wright. Zayden was a former patient of the hospital who...
The foundation is named after Zayden Wright. Zayden was a former patient of the hospital who died in 2018.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, toys were donated to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

It’s part of an annual tradition started by the ZayDay Foundation aimed at bringing joy to kids stuck in the hospital during Christmas.

The foundation is named after Zayden Wright. Zayden was a former patient of the hospital who died in 2018.

“It’s important because there are a lot of kids still in the hospital, and they can’t go out Christmas shopping. They can’t be at home. This brings a little joy to them and makes them happy,” said Zack Wright, Zayden’s dad.

This was the family’s fifth year donating to the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking
Mercy Ministries shut down
Mercy Ministries condemned over lack of electric service, heat

Latest News

They moved into this location in November, and since they had a nice front lawn, they decided...
Hospice office still has holiday cheer after real-life Grinch
The Augusta Players pull back curtain on new home
WRDW
FINDING SOLUTIONS: New project ensures everyone can be understood
FINDING SOLUTIONS: New project ensures everyone can be understood