Top prospect, Derrion Reid chooses Alabama

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you looked at the top headlines on ESPN, you may have seen a familiar name.

Derrion Reid, the former Grovetown standout, turned prolific prep forward had his choice of 16 division one schools.

He narrowed it down to three. The five-star returned to where this journey really began on the hardwood of Grovetown High School.

It was his reputation on the court that earned him Region 2 6A Player of the Year Honors.

He made one of the biggest commitments of his career surrounded by the ones who know him best.

“I think my uncle might have a tear to it because he is a big Georgia football fan. I’m gonna have to get tickets to the Alabama and Georgia game,” he said. “This will always be at home.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.