Hospice office still has holiday cheer after real-life Grinch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Someone stole a Christmas tree from the lawn of the Affinis Hospice office on Walton Way.

They moved into this location in November, and since they had a nice front lawn, they decided to spread Christmas cheer into their new neighborhood.

“We were really excited to put the Santa Claus out there. We had a tree we had all sorts of, but we even decorated the tree with ornaments and lights,” said Community Care Liaison for Affinis Hospice, Sara Simmons.

They put up everything on Friday. The tree didn’t even last for a weekend.

“We came in Monday morning, and our tree was gone. So somebody swiped the tree,” said Simmons.

She said that evidence around the scene showed the tree was stolen.

“I was furious,” Simmons said. “We put so much into getting these decorations, and we were so excited to be in this brand new neighborhood, new area and somebody took our tree.”

Reminding her of a classic Christmas movie, she put up a sign where the tree was that said, “The Grinch took our Christmas tree.”

They let people know what happened on social media, and the story took off.

“They offered to purchase trees and decorations and you know, to help replenish that,” she said about how those responded to the news.

They decided to turn those down and wanted to help others instead.

“We thought if somebody else needed that tree, maybe there’s others who also need trees,” she said.

They’ve been working as a middleman to get people whatever they need to brighten their holiday season.

“If people have extra trees, which they were already offering to us, you’re welcome to bring them here. And then we’ll advertise and let other people know ‘Hey, you’re welcome to come here and get whatever you need.’ We’re here for you,” she said.

With working in hospice care, they do what they can to promote positivity.

“If we spend our time being super sad and down and lonely. There are our minutes wasted. So just be happy because, like I said, things happen. I was mad about that Christmas tree, but it’s not the end of the world,” said Simmons.

If you do need a place to take any extra decorations, reach out to ssimmons@affinishospice.org

