Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter

Deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists. (Source: Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – What could have been an early Christmas miracle in the skies above Utah was actually just a routine checkup by the State’s Division of Wildlife Resources this week.

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter transporting them to biologists.

While NORAD tracks Santa Claus’ journey on Christmas Eve, the DWR tracks the deer’s migration with GPS devices.

Rudolph and the gang have under 48 hours to make it back to the North Pole in time for Christmas Eve where a demanding boss is waiting with his sleigh.

The Utah DWR said each winter approximately 1,200 deer are caught and fitted with GPS collars.

The deer are then brought to a staging area for health assessments before they are safely released back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Kyler Readon
Pistol-packing off-roader arrested in Aiken County clashes
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking

Latest News

Instead of pulling Santa’s sleigh, deer were left hanging three at a time from a helicopter...
‘Flying’ deer caught on camera being released by helicopter
“I’ve lost a lot of Christmases, so it’s a big deal,” said Kim Denicola who says three decades...
Grandmother with extensive amnesia: “I’ve lost a lot of Christmases”
ZayDay Foundation donates to children’s hospital in son’s honor
Hospice office spreads holiday cheer after real-life Grinch