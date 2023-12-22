Wreck slows commuters, holiday travelers on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 caused problems at the peak of pre-Christmas traffic on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-20 just north of Riverwatch Parkway, about a mile south of the South Carolina state line.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

No injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash, but it couldn’t be a good thing for the massive number of drivers either heading home for the day or going out of town for Christmas weekend.

Traffic quickly backed for at least a mile to Washington Road.

By 6 p.m., the accident had been cleared and traffic was back up to speed.

AAA is forecasting 115 million people will go 50 miles or more from home by New Year’s Day , and most of them will drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.