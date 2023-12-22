Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Wreck slows commuters, holiday travelers on I-20

The holiday rush has begun at Georgia airports and is about to get underway on highways across the two-state region.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 caused problems at the peak of pre-Christmas traffic on Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-20 just north of Riverwatch Parkway, about a mile south of the South Carolina state line.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

No injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash, but it couldn’t be a good thing for the massive number of drivers either heading home for the day or going out of town for Christmas weekend.

Traffic quickly backed for at least a mile to Washington Road.

By 6 p.m., the accident had been cleared and traffic was back up to speed.

AAA is forecasting 115 million people will go 50 miles or more from home by New Year’s Day, and most of them will drive.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking
Mercy Ministries shut down
Mercy Ministries condemned over lack of electric service, heat

Latest News

Holiday travel rush reaches its peak across Georgia, South Carolina
What the Tech: Gifts you should unwrap before Christmas morning
Shasta Rodgers, “Crazy Tree Lady”
Georgia woman decorates home with 50 Christmas trees
New data shows the number of suicides is rising in South Carolina, following a national trend....
S.C. officials adding tools to help fight suicide