Wreck slows commuters, holiday travelers on I-20
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck on eastbound Interstate 20 caused problems at the peak of pre-Christmas traffic on Friday afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly before 5:45 p.m. on eastbound I-20 just north of Riverwatch Parkway, about a mile south of the South Carolina state line.
No injuries were reported in the three-vehicle crash, but it couldn’t be a good thing for the massive number of drivers either heading home for the day or going out of town for Christmas weekend.
Traffic quickly backed for at least a mile to Washington Road.
By 6 p.m., the accident had been cleared and traffic was back up to speed.
AAA is forecasting 115 million people will go 50 miles or more from home by New Year’s Day, and most of them will drive.
