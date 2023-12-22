Submit Photos/Videos
Single-engine plane crashes at Lake Lanier resort, kills pilot

One man is dead after an airplane crash in Hall County, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - One man is dead after an airplane crash in Hall County at Lake Lanier Islands Resort.

Deputies said the plane crashed into a parking lot at the resort near Pine Cove Drive around 5:15 p.m. Thursday. The man was the only person inside the plane. Deputies said no one on the ground was injured.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Howard Lee Joe, 60.

The plane had taken off about 15 minutes earlier from DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, authorities said.

Joe was the only person aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza.

