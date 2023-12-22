Orangeburg County missing woman’s family hopes for answers

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WIS) - The sister of an Orangeburg County woman who has been missing for four months is pleading for answers and closure after the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office put out a public call for leads this week.

49-year-old Melissa Aguilar of Holly Hill was reported missing by an ex-boyfriend on Aug. 18, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.

“It’s been excruciating,” Sarah Shipman, Aguilar’s sister, said in a Thursday interview. “We missed her at the Thanksgiving day dinners, and now everybody that’s searching for the perfect Christmas gift and we’re searching for her.”

The report states Aguilar was considered endangered due to “health concerns.”

Investigators believe she left a home on Fourwind road after an argument with her ex.

Family members told investigators they last spoke with Aguilar on Aug. 17.

It is unclear what spurred the public release from the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20, but the Sheriff’s Office did not put out such a release, nor send information about Aguilar’s disappearance to WIS in August.

The Sheriff’s Office said they did, however, share the information with the local newspaper, The Times & Democrat.

Shipman, along with neighbors, believe the Sheriff’s Office could have done more to track her down in the last four months.

An investigator familiar with the case was unavailable to comment.

Shipman, who came to Holly Hill from out of state as the investigation receives renewed scrutiny, said she does not believe that her sister would just vanish like this, and she thinks something has happened to her.

“Knowing that there has been absolutely zero contact, no sightings, no emails, no Facebooks, in a world of eight billion people not one soul has laid eyes on her since August the 17th,” she said.

With each passing day, Shipman said the family’s hope to find Aguilar alive is diminishing, but that hope remains.

Aguilar, she said, would not miss a good BBQ for her birthday in October, Christmas with her grandchildren, or her daughter’s wedding, which was nearly a month after her disappearance.

“To watch your niece put on her wedding dress that her mom should have laced up on her, was probably one of the hardest things that Brittany had to do that day,” Shipman said. “She walked down the aisle without her mom next to her, with all of us secretly hoping that this was just some prank, that she’d show up, ‘Hey, mom’s here.’”

Shipman said her sister is loved by many.

“She was the mother you confided in, the sister you would want on your side if something went wrong,” she said. “She was the person that if this was your family member missing, she would be here, not knowing you, she didn’t have to know you to help you or to love you.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

