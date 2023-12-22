New tools join fight to prevent suicide in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - New preliminary data from experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of suicides is rising in South Carolina.

It follows national, post-pandemic trends that also indicate rising suicide rates.

But state officials are trying to curb those numbers and save lives.

Among the efforts are two centers that answer calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; one is in Greenville and one is in Charleston, but both field calls from across the state.

Starting in early January, the Lowcountry center will get a new capability already in place in the Upstate.

There, a voluntary rapid-deployment geotracking resource will come online.

HOW TO GET HELP:

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7. You can call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline at 988. You can also chat online at 988lifeline.org

This lets callers share their location on their phone, if they want, to make it easier to get quick help.

Also in January, South Carolina will become the first state to launch an online self-care platform called Hopeful Minds.

It’ll be free to all South Carolinians, offering vetted information through videos, blogs and screeners about how to care for yourself and your mental health.

And next year, the state’s mobile crisis teams will have additional safety tools when they respond – including gun locks and locking pill bottles.

“There’s a lot of exciting things happening that are coming,” said Jennifer Butler of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health. “But it’s more than just these programs, as we’ve all mentioned. It really is about the human-to-human connections. So be stubborn with your hope and share it freely.”

A number of bills have also been filed at the State House to boost South Carolina’s suicide-prevention efforts – including some focused on youth prevention.

