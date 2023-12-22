New round of applications opening for CSRA home heating aid

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Are you looking for help paying energy bills? The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that can help you pay to heat and cool your home.

Each household can apply for one heating and cooling assistance program per year.

Georgia received $139.4 million this year for the program. The funds are available to homeowners and renters who need help to heat their homes, but the amount is determined based on household size, income and the number of seniors in the home.

To qualify, a family’s income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family. For a household of one, the income threshold is $29,713, and for a household of five, it’s $66,284.

You apply for the assistance through a community action agency.

In Georgia, the community action agencies are:

South Carolina also operates a Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Community action agencies include:

Georgia residents 65 and older or those who are medically homebound were able to apply via their local community action agency as soon as the application period opened on Dec. 1.

The agencies will take applications for all other eligible residents beginning Jan. 2, 2024.

All applicants should be prepared to provide:

Most recent heating bill or statement of service from their heating provider.

Social Security numbers for each household member.

Proof of citizenship for each household member.

Proof of income (ex: a paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member.

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for household member(s), if applicable.

Funds are administered on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out.

For more information on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, click here.

