‘Memory Makers’ helps grieving children and teens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program is giving kids and teens a better way to handle grief, and it won’t cost you anything.

The holidays can bring on heavy emotions, not just for adults who’ve lost a loved one, but for children too.

The program is called Memory Makers. It’s held at Affinis Hospice on Walton Way, and it’s for ages 4 to 17.

Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Hands says she started Memory Makers because her father died when she was 15.

Her goal is to help create a safe space so young people can give their pain a purpose.

“This space kind of gives them the opportunity to scream. We scream. We have torn paper up and thrown it to let our anger out. We laugh, we cry. It gives them a space to do all of that without worrying about how it may impact someone else’s emotions,” she said.

If you have a child you think could benefit from Memory Makers, or if you’d like to volunteer, click HERE.

Just like counseling services or therapy, it is confidential, so it’s a safe space.

