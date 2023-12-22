Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Memory Makers’ helps grieving children and teens in Augusta

The holidays can bring on heavy emotions. A new program is giving kids and teens a better way...
The holidays can bring on heavy emotions. A new program is giving kids and teens a better way to handle grief, and it won’t cost you anything.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new program is giving kids and teens a better way to handle grief, and it won’t cost you anything.

The holidays can bring on heavy emotions, not just for adults who’ve lost a loved one, but for children too.

The program is called Memory Makers. It’s held at Affinis Hospice on Walton Way, and it’s for ages 4 to 17.

Volunteer Coordinator Jessica Hands says she started Memory Makers because her father died when she was 15.

Her goal is to help create a safe space so young people can give their pain a purpose.

“This space kind of gives them the opportunity to scream. We scream. We have torn paper up and thrown it to let our anger out. We laugh, we cry. It gives them a space to do all of that without worrying about how it may impact someone else’s emotions,” she said.

If you have a child you think could benefit from Memory Makers, or if you’d like to volunteer, click HERE.

Just like counseling services or therapy, it is confidential, so it’s a safe space.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking
Mercy Ministries shut down
Mercy Ministries condemned over lack of electric service, heat

Latest News

Kyler Readon
Pistol-packing off-roader arrested in Aiken County clashes
If you’re giving someone an iPhone, activating it requires only that you have access to their...
What the Tech: Gifts you should unwrap before Christmas morning
Augusta Players
Augusta Players pull back curtain on new home
Tennessee DHS warns of SNAP Benefit EBT card skimming
SNAP snag has Lincolnton family, others hungry for holidays
Will Volk is just a little taller than this inflatable Santa's boots in Hephzibah.
40-foot Santa has a huge presence in Hephzibah neighborhood