Local church brings ‘comfort’ to those grieving during Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local church is giving hope to those who are facing a less-than-happy holiday season.

The Saint Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church held the “Longest Night”: A Service of Hope event on Thursday.

Thursday night marked the start of the winter solstice making it the longest night of the year.

The service offered a sense of hope and peace to some people who really need it during this time of year.

With candles lit, the sounds of hymns filled the room, giving hope during hard times.

It’s something Gary Jones knows all too well.

“That’s why I wanted to come because my wife passed away in May of this year,” he said.

Each person who came out got the opportunity to light a candle, representing something they’re grieving, whether it be the loss of a job or the loss of a loved one.

Church leaders say their goal with this annual service is to bring people comfort.

“To know that they don’t necessarily have to celebrate if they don’t feel like it and try to allow them to do that,” said Reverend John Warner, Deacon.

It’s an ode to the people who see the holidays a little differently now, like Gary who uses this time to reflect on the memories with his wife.

“I’ll just be thinking of her. She worshipped here with me and her remains are buried here in our columbarium. So, I see her every time I come here. I visit her,” he said.

As the holiday draws near, remember not everyone’s celebrating.

“In a time where society tells us we are supposed to be joyful and happy and get along with everyone and with family, but there are so many people who struggle this time of year,” said Reverend Terri Degenhardt.

