Key SRS contractor donates $50,000 to local nonprofits

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The management and operations contractor at the Savannah River Site recently contributed $50,000 to support five nonprofits during the holiday season.

Area Churches Together Serving, Axis 1 Center of Barnwell, Community Ministry of North Augusta, Augusta Meals on Wheels and When Help Can’t Wait of Columbia County each received $10,000 from Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

Augusta Meals on Wheels ensures seniors and homebound individuals in the local community have access to adequate nutrition by delivering meals directly to their homes.

“This generous donation from SRNS will help Augusta Meals on Wheels provide 1,250 meals to those who are homebound,” said CSRA Regional Commission Area Agency on Aging Director Jackie Harris. “This is the best gift we could receive during the holiday season.”

Brandi Underwood, When Help Can’t Wait executive director, added that the donation will help provide 400 Christmas gifts to residents in local nursing homes.

“It’s our privilege to support these local charities during the holiday season,” said SRNS President and CEO Dennis Carr. “SRNS and its employees believe in giving back to the communities surrounding our Site. These charities make a positive impact in our communities every day, and we are happy to aid them during this special time of giving.”

Axis 1 Center of Barnwell Executive Director Pam Rush mentioned that the holidays are a crucial time of the year for providing to those in need. The organization’s partnership with SRNS is helping ensure those needs are met.

“During the holidays, we see an increase in the number of families seeking food assistance from The Well that serves as a food pantry and resource hub,” said Rush. “We are grateful for this partnership that will help reduce food insecurity in Barnwell County.”

