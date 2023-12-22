‘I have a lot to say’: Court official’s emails released in Murdaugh case

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County has released thousands of pages of internal emails written by embattled Clerk of Court Becky Hill, whose role in the Alex Murdaugh trial has become the center of a saga in its own right.

The messages sent through Hill’s government email cover a wide range of topics from day-to-day at the courthouse, concerning her book Behind the Doors of Justice with the team who helped produce it and messages of either support or criticism in response to the accusations against her of jury tampering.

That came from Murdaugh’s attorneys in September.

They say Hill improperly swayed the jury during the six-week murder trial earlier this year, which garnered international attention, though Hill has denied this .

The complaints came during their request for a new trial, which is still pending.

In an email from Nov. 7, 2023, Hill wrote to a journalist “[r]emaining quiet has been both positive and negative. However, remaining quiet has given so many the impression that they can go on believing the lies that have been set forth by Dick and Jim. Every. Single. Word. they have uttered has been lies. How do lawyers, senators, i.e., get away with something like this. It’s just corruption. And sadly, many people don’t want the search for truth. I have a lot to say. LOL.”

Hill promised a supporter who reached out the month prior that “[t]he TRUTH is coming soon; my truth.”

An email earlier this month from photographer Melissa Gordon, whom Hill worked with on her book, told her that they’ve unpublished the associated website and made a Facebook fan page invisible to non-members, because she felt it was the best thing to do at the time.

Gordon later writes they could delete it, but “that would look bad.”

The emails also reveal that two months before the trial began in Nov. 2022, Hill wrote to a French author inquiring about it, that she too had been considering writing a book and that the two should partner up.

There are also several times when Hill shares information on where to buy copies of her book and how much they cost through the government email account when contacted by supporters about it.

Hill, her attorney, and Murdaugh’s attorneys could be reached for comment.

