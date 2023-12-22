Submit Photos/Videos
Homicide ruled out in S.C. death; persons of interests ‘cleared’

Shandon Floyd
Shandon Floyd(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner’s Office says Shandon Floyd’s death was found to not be a homicide, according to results from an autopsy report.

All people suspected in her death were “cleared of any charges,” according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

MORE | S.C. lawmaker works to put focus on suicide prevention

Coroner Nadia Rutherford said, “We will not release the details of the autopsy per the [family’s] request.”

Floyd — a 20-year-old transgender woman from Florence — was found dead in a car near the 10000 block of Two Notch Road on Nov. 15 almost a week after she was reported missing.

According to an incident report, Floyd was visiting Columbia from Florence and was staying at the Roadway Inn on Berkshire Drive, which is about 10 miles from where her body was found.

