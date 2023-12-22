FINDING SOLUTIONS: New project ensures everyone can be understood

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Communication is something a lot of us take for granted, but for those with mental or physical disabilities—like Down syndrome or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, it can be a barrier to everyday activities.

There are several reasons to be wary of artificial intelligence, but there are also a lot of ways it can be used for good.

A new project called the Accessibility Project is Finding Solutions to make sure everyone—no matter their disability—has the ability to be understood.

Alexa...can you play, eye of *she starts talking…*, Alexa … Alexa … Alexa. Stop.

Let’s be honest, we all feel like Matt sometimes. Fortunately, he has the patience of a saint.

“That’s alright. That’s okay … car travel. We drive seven hours to Florida or Virginia; he never asks how long until we get there,” said Bill Milot, Matt’s dad.

The youngest of six kids and the only one with an extra chromosome, he’s brought a lot of joy and patience to his family over the past 23 years.

“It’s just an amazing perspective he has on life,” he said.

He’s able to do a lot on his own.

“We provided him with a phone. He uses that as our emergency contact. We can leave him for a few hours at a time. He’s okay. He’s self-sufficient in some ways, but he can’t stay overnight,” Bill said.

Independence is important to Matt, especially with his side gig.

Matt is a participant in the speech Accessibility Project.

Matt: “I am Iron Man.”

Laura: “You’re the one under the suit this whole time?”

Matt: “Yes.”

He’s learned to read and write and smoke his dad at foosball—But he has to work harder than he should at communication.

“That’s been the biggest challenge ... his speech because of his equipment. His pallet is really high. His tongue is a different density and shape, so he has trouble blending sounds together,” Bill said.

“He has an Alexa in his room, and he works at it. He works to get her to understand,” Bill said.

A new nationwide project called the Speech Accessibility Project is working with big tech—to make that a little easier.

Matt is part of the project—recording countless phrases to help train AI to better understand the speech patterns of people like him.

“What do you like to do on a rainy day? Watch movie,” Matt said.

The project is through the University of Illinois, funded by Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta, and Microsoft.

Matt: “Alexa—can you speak to me?”

Clarion Mendes is a speech-language pathologist with the Speech Accessibility Project. She said, “Speech pathologists often say communication is a human right, and we want to make it accessible for everybody.”

So in a few years, hopefully, Alexa, and all of Matt’s devices will be up to Iron Man’s standards

The University of Illinois is recruiting anyone over 18 who has Parkinson’s or Down syndrome for the project. And you can live anywhere to be a part of—Matt lives in Evans.

In the future, they will also be recruiting adults with cerebral palsy, stroke, and A-L-S. If you are interested in being a part of this, click HERE.

