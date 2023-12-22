Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying mostly dry and seasonal through Christmas Eve. Rain likely Christmas Day.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will bring another cold night to the CSRA. Seasonable temperatures Friday into the weekend. Next chance for rain shows up Christmas Day.

Temperatures will be more seasonal Friday with morning lows near 30° and highs near 60°. Winds will be light and variable during the day with cloudy skies.

This weekend looks warmer with mostly sunny skies Saturday. Temperatures Saturday morning will be chilly in the mid-30s, but afternoon highs will be comfortable in the mid-60s. Cloudy skies return Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Our next system shows up Christmas Day bringing us rainfall through the day into next Tuesday. Rain totals over an inch look possible across the CSRA. Temperatures Christmas Day will be near 50 around sunrise and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

