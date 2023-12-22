Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region will keep us dry through Sunday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer than normal for the weekend. Next chance for rain shows up Christmas Day.

Partly cloudy skies this evening into tonight. Clouds will help keep us above freezing with lows staying near 40 by early Saturday.

This weekend looks warmer with mostly sunny skies by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures Saturday morning will be chilly in the upper 30s, but afternoon highs will be comfortable in the mid-60s. Cloudy skies return Sunday with morning lows in the upper 30s and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the east both days this weekend between 5-10 mph.

Our next system shows up Christmas Day bringing us rainfall through the day into next Tuesday. Rain totals over an inch look possible across the CSRA. Temperatures Christmas Day will be near 50 around sunrise and afternoon highs in the mid-60s. It will be breezy at times Monday with winds out of the east-southeast between 8-15 mph. Scattered to numerous showers will continue into Monday and Tuesday morning.

Rain will be around through at least the first half of Tuesday with improving conditions later in the day as a cold front pushes through the region. Highs on Tuesday will be mid to upper 60s. Rain chances look lower by Wednesday, but we could see dense fog form early. Keep it here for updates the next few days.

Staying dry this weekend - rain likely Monday (Christmas Day) (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.