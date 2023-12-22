Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Couple gifts every student at two schools $250 ahead of Christmas

A couple donated $250 to students at high schools in St. Louis. (Source: KSDK, ST. MARY'S SOUTH SIDE CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL, RUDI ROESLEIN, CARDINAL RITTER, CNN)
By Brent Soloman, KSDK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Students at Catholic high schools in the St. Louis area got an unexpected gift this week.

A couple donated $250 to every single student at the two schools.

“You heard throughout the building the biggest roar. They were dancing, they were singing, there were tears, there was laughter, there were hugs,” said St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Mike Englund.

Rudi Roeslein and his wife Judy made it their mission to gift $250 to every student at St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School and Cardinal Ritter College Prep.

“I was able to help hand out the money and wish them a merry Christmas,” St. Mary’s South Side Catholic High School President Steffani Lautenschlager said.

At St. Mary’s the money came in the form of gift cards and at Cardinal Ritter the donor gave the students cash.

Along with the cash, the students got a note that read:

“Be humble. Be hungry. Be happy. Passing on our blessings brings me happiness and joy that money can’t.”

The couple made close to a $170,000 donation to the students.

Copyright 2023 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriff's Office
3 deputies, 1 staffer fired from Burke County Sheriff’s Office
Quando Rondo
Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge
Car accident generic
9 die in latest wrecks with holiday travel well underway across CSRA
Lamar School, Augusta, Ga.
I-TEAM: Education leaders sell off historic school when no one is looking
Mercy Ministries shut down
Mercy Ministries condemned over lack of electric service, heat

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden, accompanied by President Joe Biden, reads "Twas the Night Before...
Bidens make traditional pre-Christmas visit to children’s hospital
WRDW
FINDING SOLUTIONS: New project ensures everyone can be understood
FINDING SOLUTIONS: New project ensures everyone can be understood
40-foot Santa has a huge presence in Hephzibah neighborhood