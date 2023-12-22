Augusta Players pull back curtain on new home.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After almost 80 years of essentially being homeless, the once-nomadic Augusta Players finally have a space to call their own, and it’s right in the heart of Augusta’s growing Theatre District.

The new building is downtown on Ellis Street. It sits on the same block as Le Chat Noir and the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.

t’s right across the street from the back door of the Miller Theater and just a block away from the Imperial Theater.

Scott Seidl, Executive Director of the Augusta Players, says the location makes perfect sense.

The Augutsa Players have a new home right in the heart of Augutsa's growing Theatre District. (Meredith Anderson | WRDW)

The building is believed to be an old firehouse, so if those walls could talk, they would tell stories of fighting flames, but now different stories – some of them musicals – are igniting a much different spark.

“It’s a place where you can come and be creative and be a part of the process,” Seidl said.

Seidl says this is your invitation to join the Augusta Players family because this can be your new home, too.

It’s not much to look at right now, but you don’t even need theater of the mind to imagine what the building could be like.

The Players already have the 17,000 square feet mapped out.

“Three different rehearsal spaces, which is absolutely mind-blowing, instead of just trying to figure out how to share one rehearsal space and the place that we don’t own,” said Seidl.

Autoplay

Plans also include a warehouse for costume and prop storage and a scenic shop where volunteers can build state-of-the-art sets. There is space for a dance studio, offices, and even lounge spaces for rest or work between rehearsals or classes.

Seidl says the possibilities are endless.

“We’re looking at being able to teach technical theater in this space as well. So, there’ll be lighting and sound equipment,” he said.

2023 has been a big year for the Augusta Players.

“Oh, my gosh. Our 79th season has been incredible - beyond our wildest dreams. We’ve started so many new programs, doing 14 shows this year,” Seidl said.

Those 14 shows have allowed the non-profit to add more ways to get even more of the community involved. Aside from the mainstage shows at the Imperial, kids 6-19-years-old can audition for shows with the Augusta Jr. Players.

In December, their Reader’s Theatre debuted at Le Chat Noir, featuring senior citizens. Camp Wonderland is a yearly summer arts camp for children with autism spectrum disorder for ages 7-21. Artreach partners with local schools and teachers to expose local students to the magic of live theatre.

And the Players don’t just need performers.

Each show needs volunteers backstage. They need help with costumes, props, make-up and just about anything else you think of.

“No matter who you are, no matter your experience, level, your background, whatever it is, you have a home with the Augusta Players,” Seidl said. “There’s so many different ways to get involved.” Seidl is also excited about the new ways this building will allow the Augusta Players to give back to the community it serves. “It’s also allowing our staff to grow and bring in more professionals that have expertise in new and different ways. And so we’re able to offer more programming and more community service that we haven’t been able to do in the past.”

There still is a lot of work to do, though.

Finding the perfect building, buying it, and giving it a new roof is just the beginning. Renovations will cost more than $2 million.

“It’s going to take not just the entire Augusta Players family, but the entire arts community. And arguably the entire city to make it a reality,” Seidl said.

That’s why the Players have launched a website featuring their capital campaign with ways to leave your mark on this new building. You can buy a brick with your name on it, a window, or even a door.

They are also selling sponsorships for everything from offices to elevators and rehearsal rooms to the building dedication.

This year, the Augusta Players named their season, “The Season of Dreams.”

Seidl says he’s excited to see this big dream become reality.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.