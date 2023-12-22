Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County off-roader arrested in pistol-packing clashes

Kyler Readon
Kyler Readon(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A New Ellenton man was booked into Aiken County jail after a series of armed clashes, according to authorities.

Kyler Rearden, 18, was being held Friday on one could of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

MORE | Ga. rapper Quando Rondo granted bond on federal drug charge

Total bond was $75,000, according to jail records.

The incidents leading up to his arrest included:

  • On Oct. 20, a victim was parked near Rearden’s house talking with another person on a golf cart when Rearden asked what they were doing on “my block,” according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Rearden tried to hit someone inside the car and missed, then pulled a pistol from his waistband and pointed it, according to deputies.
  • On Dec. 7, a victim who’d been riding a four-wheeler in the area of Tutt Street said Rearden was riding another four-wheeler and shot a pistol toward the victim. The victim crashed into a ditch, then ran when Rearden drove a four-wheeler toward him, according to deputies. Rearden hit him with the four-wheeler, then the victim got away, according to deputies.
  • On Dec. 16, a victim said Rearden came up to him on Huber Street riding a dirt bike and pointed a gun at him before speeding away, according to deputies. Rearden’s aunt showed up at the scene and deputies advised her to tell Rearden to turn himself in due to the multiple warrants against him.

The Augusta Players pull back curtain on new home