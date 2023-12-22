9 die in latest wrecks as holiday travel ramps up across CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The week before Christmas is off to a deadly start with fatal collisions in Aiken, Bamberg, Richmond, Edgefield, and Orangeburg counties that followed a rash of other deadly wrecks in the CSRA.

In Orangeburg County

A driver has died after a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 178 at Morgan Drive, about 4.2 west of Orangeburg, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Friday, around 4:25 a.m., the sole occupant and driver was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Impala when the accident occurred, according to authorities.

The vehicle was heading east on 178, then traveled off the right side of the road into an embankment and then overturned, authorities say.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Less than 20 hours earlier, a pedestrian died after being struck by a 2003 Ford Crown Victoria on U.S. 601 at St. Matthews Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On Thursday around 2:06 p.m., troopers say the Ford was traveling south on U.S. 601 when the vehicle hit the pedestrian attempting to cross.

The driver was not injured. Troopers say the pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where they later died.

In Edgefield County

A bicyclist has died after a crash on Bland Baptist Road on Wednesday evening.

According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:53 p.m., just two miles west of Johnston.

According to troopers, a 2006 Toyota pickup truck was traveling west on Bland Baptist Road when they struck a bicyclist.

The bicyclist was found deceased on the scene.

The crash is under investigation with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In Richmond County

One person died in a crash with an 18-wheeler on Gordon Highway at Tubman Home Road on Wednesday night.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 6:41 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies located a vehicle that struck the rear end of an 18-wheeler log truck stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:19 p.m., according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

In Aiken County

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a North Augusta woman.

Khadijah Jackson, 28, died at WellStar MCG Health on Tuesday from her injuries.

The accident happened on Dec. 16 around 1:10 a.m. on Wagener Road at East Pine Log Road in Aiken.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Officials say Jackson was a passenger in a 2019 Dodge that was traveling south on Pine Log Road when it collided with a 2002 Nissan traveling east on Wagener Road.

Jackson will be autopsied in Newberry, according to Coroner Darryl Ables.

The driver of the Nissan was transported to a local hospital, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

In Bamberg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 78, eight miles east of Bamberg around 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver of a 2000 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Highway 78 when they entered the intersection and struck a 2018 Nissan sedan traveling north on South Carolina 61, authorities say.

The driver was the sole occupant of the pickup and was taken to a hospital with an injury. Also taken to a hospital with injuries were the driver of the sedan and two passengers from the sedan, including a juvenile,

One sedan passenger was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

Also In Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash that happened at 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 301, just two miles north of Orangeburg.

According to troopers, a tractor-trailer was traveling west on Cross Creek Drive where it entered the intersection with Highway 301.

A 2002 Ford Mustang collided with the truck.

Three occupants of the Mustang died.

Earlier

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.