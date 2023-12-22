40-foot Santa has a huge presence in Hephzibah neighborhood

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of all the Christmas decorations on Pleasant Valley Drive, Regina Kirkland’s stand out in a big way.

“Forty-foot Santa, and 40-foot snowman on the other side. I don’t know if you can see them from here, but 40-footers,” she said.

Honestly, who in this neighborhood can’t see them?

If you live around the block, you can see the glow.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

And if you’re a next-door neighbor, get ready to have a bright glow in your window all night long.

“The first year we did it, they were like, ‘Really?’ It’s daylight in our houses all night long,” Kirkland said. “I’m like, ‘Yall better get some blackout curtains; we only do this two weeks out of the year, just bear with us.’”

Just how tall is a 40-foot inflatable?

“Makes the house look like a shed,” Kirkland said.

She stood next to the 40-foot Santa, and the top of her head was about as tall as the top of Santa’s boot.

Why does she have inflatables this tall? For her, it’s more about quality over quantity.

“The yard’s only so big, so we can only have so many decorations,” she said. “We just decided to quit trying to put a lot, and just go big.”

Going big is exactly what Kirkland and her husband have done. Two custom-built 40-foot inflatables are brightening up her whole neighborhood this Christmas.

Kirkland invites you to visit and take pictures. Their address is 1007 Pleasant Valley Drive in Hephzibah, or just find their street and you can’t miss them.

They’ll try to keep them up through New Year’s, but they might have to take them down for a few days if it gets too windy.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.