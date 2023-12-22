3 Silver Bluff athletes commit to play college football

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Something rare happened over at Silver Bluff High School on Thursday morning.

For the first time, they participated in early signing day.

The trio of Jordan Boyd, Christian Echols, and Jayden Fuller put pen to paper, all set to play D1 football.

Before the ink went dry, Head Coach Deangelo Bryant had just one message — they don’t need football, football needs them.

Hard work, dedication, commitment. That’s the words Bryant used to describe this bunch.

Boyd had a story career at the Bluff. He walked in hoping to be a slot receiver, but it didn’t last long.

Bryant moved him to defense, and he stayed there ever since.

The linebacker who ranked 12th in the state will now be taking what he’s learned at the Bluff to Bobby Dodd in Atlanta at Georgia Tech.

“It’s bigger than just football. During your class the offseason work, like I say a track season, and things outside of the weight room outside of the classroom. We got home. Are you doing your homework at night? Are you doing some pushups at night trying to stay consistent? That’s gonna be the biggest thing consistency,” said Boyd.

Boyd will head there in January. He plans to major in civil engineering.

Christian Echols will head to Charleston Southern.

He’s been committed to the Buccaneers since the summer. Other schools reached out to Echols this season to offer the 6′5″ lineman, but he remained committed through and through.

His days are numbered at the Bluff, but Thursday will be one he won’t be forgetting anytime soon.

“The first time I ever met Jordan was in rec league. And he hit me so hard. And I knocked my breath out and I was out for the game. And then for us to play off to the rest of middle school all through high school. And then, of course, I’ve known Jaden, Jaden, he’s a great guy. He came this year, and we’ve really bonded every day, every game we will pray together pray after go out to eat together after practices,” said Echols.

He’ll get right to work once the calendar flips to 2024. Echols chose early enrollment. He’ll be studying computer science.

Jayden Fuller will be taking his talents to Miami of Ohio.

Fuller transferred from Aiken to play his senior season at Silver Bluff.

Bryant had his eye on Fuller ever since he was a 10th grader. He earned this year’s 2A upper state Defensive Player of the Year award.

Thursday was a long time coming for the linebacker.

“It feels bittersweet. It feels great. It’s so many emotions put into one I can’t explain it. Being able from a young age just to have my mind set on playing college football, and to know it is happening. It’s just unreal. It’s surreal that ever since Schofield just that was my mindset, like, I have to be the best one like in the weight room in the classroom, off the field on the field. And eventually, like it’ll pay off right here. It’s a testimony to it paid off,” said Fuller.

Fuller intends to finish out the year at Silver Bluff. He’ll throw for track and field this spring at Miami. He wants to study exercise science and become a trainer.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.